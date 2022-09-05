In What Direction Will Group 1 Automotive Inc.’s (NYSE:GPI) Stock Goes From Here?

Group 1 Automotive Inc. (NYSE: GPI) closed the day trading at 174.28 down -0.50% from the previous closing price of $175.15. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.87 from its previous closing price. On the day, 176506 shares were traded. GPI reached its highest trading level at $178.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $173.93.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GPI, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 108.01 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.05. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.92.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on April 07, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $200 from $240 previously.

On July 26, 2021, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $203.

The Benchmark Company reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on May 03, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $190 to $214.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 09 when Burman Darryl M sold 2,500 shares for $184.12 per share. The transaction valued at 460,300 led to the insider holds 23,583 shares of the business.

JONES MICHAEL DAVID sold 1,000 shares of GPI for $181,485 on Jun 08. The Sr. Vice President, Aftersales now owns 12,972 shares after completing the transaction at $181.49 per share. On May 13, another insider, Grese Frank, who serves as the Senior Vice President of the company, sold 910 shares for $185.86 each. As a result, the insider received 169,196 and left with 21,714 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Group’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.42. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GPI has reached a high of $212.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $145.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 177.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 180.66.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GPI traded about 161.65K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GPI traded about 142.07k shares per day. A total of 16.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.14M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.71% stake in the company. Shares short for GPI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.92M with a Short Ratio of 12.67, compared to 1.76M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.56% and a Short% of Float of 17.37%.

Dividends & Splits

GPI’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.52, up from 0.61 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.35%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.84%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.16.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $10.87 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $11.99 and a low estimate of $10.19, while EPS last year was $9.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $10.54, with high estimates of $12.17 and low estimates of $9.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $47.15 and $41.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $44.03. EPS for the following year is $38.98, with 8 analysts recommending between $50 and $33.25.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $4.14B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.47B to a low estimate of $3.66B. As of the current estimate, Group 1 Automotive Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.51B, an estimated increase of 18.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.01B, an increase of 15.00% less than the figure of $18.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.5B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.65B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GPI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.93B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.89B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.48B, up 19.20% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.6B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.55B and the low estimate is $13.63B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.