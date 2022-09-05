In What Direction Will Paragon 28 Inc.’s (NYSE:FNA) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Paragon 28 Inc. (NYSE: FNA) was 16.44 for the day, down -1.97% from the previous closing price of $16.77. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 100228 shares were traded. FNA reached its highest trading level at $17.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.32.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of FNA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 26 when MVM Partners LLP sold 800 shares for $18.78 per share. The transaction valued at 15,022 led to the insider holds 14,056,592 shares of the business.

MVM Partners LLP sold 12,124 shares of FNA for $227,250 on Aug 25. The 10% Owner now owns 14,057,392 shares after completing the transaction at $18.74 per share. On Aug 24, another insider, MVM Partners LLP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 17,876 shares for $18.54 each. As a result, the insider received 331,400 and left with 14,069,516 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FNA has reached a high of $25.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.15.

Shares Statistics:

FNA traded an average of 369.41K shares per day over the past three months and 148.59k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 76.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.57M. Insiders hold about 4.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.00% stake in the company. Shares short for FNA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.21M with a Short Ratio of 6.14, compared to 2.39M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.20% and a Short% of Float of 9.90%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.05, with high estimates of $-0.04 and low estimates of $-0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.22 and $-0.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.25. EPS for the following year is $-0.2, with 5 analysts recommending between $-0.17 and $-0.25.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FNA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $173.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $173M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $173.07M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $147.46M, up 17.40% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $209.58M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $213.8M and the low estimate is $207.87M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.