In What Direction Will TrueBlue Inc.’s (NYSE:TBI) Stock Goes From Here?

TrueBlue Inc. (NYSE: TBI) closed the day trading at 20.22 down -1.03% from the previous closing price of $20.43. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 161257 shares were traded. TBI reached its highest trading level at $20.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.04.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TBI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BMO Capital Markets on May 26, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $20 from $36 previously.

Robert W. Baird Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on April 27, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $21 to $29.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 08 when Gafford Derrek Lane bought 15,000 shares for $25.21 per share. The transaction valued at 378,150 led to the insider holds 93,289 shares of the business.

Christensen Richard sold 305 shares of TBI for $8,250 on Feb 15. The SVP, Chief Accounting Officer now owns 13,776 shares after completing the transaction at $27.05 per share. On Feb 09, another insider, Christensen Richard, who serves as the SVP, Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 2,404 shares for $27.62 each. As a result, the insider received 66,398 and left with 14,360 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, TrueBlue’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.20. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TBI has reached a high of $32.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.57.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TBI traded about 225.31K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TBI traded about 136.52k shares per day. A total of 32.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.74M. Shares short for TBI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.05M with a Short Ratio of 4.22, compared to 1.03M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.21% and a Short% of Float of 4.85%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.77 and a low estimate of $0.7, while EPS last year was $0.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.63, with high estimates of $0.78 and low estimates of $0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.89 and $2.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.66. EPS for the following year is $2.28, with 4 analysts recommending between $2.64 and $1.95.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $595.77M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $621.4M to a low estimate of $577.5M. As of the current estimate, TrueBlue Inc.’s year-ago sales were $570.85M, an estimated increase of 4.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $612.95M, a decrease of -1.40% less than the figure of $4.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $675.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $582.5M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TBI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.39B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.17B, up 6.90% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.54B and the low estimate is $2.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.