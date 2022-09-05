In What Direction Will Valmont Industries Inc.’s (NYSE:VMI) Stock Goes From Here?

Valmont Industries Inc. (NYSE: VMI) closed the day trading at 270.00 down -1.57% from the previous closing price of $274.31. In other words, the price has decreased by $-4.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 100746 shares were traded. VMI reached its highest trading level at $277.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $267.91.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VMI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Northcoast on July 15, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $300.

On June 03, 2022, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $297.

Boenning & Scattergood Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on July 22, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $350.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 11 when Francis Timothy P sold 980 shares for $284.98 per share. The transaction valued at 279,280 led to the insider holds 5,938 shares of the business.

Kaniewski Stephen G sold 12,076 shares of VMI for $3,253,414 on Aug 02. The President and CEO now owns 43,844 shares after completing the transaction at $269.41 per share. On May 25, another insider, Francis Timothy P, who serves as the SVP and Corporate Controller of the company, sold 2,239 shares for $257.56 each. As a result, the insider received 576,672 and left with 6,918 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Valmont’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.79, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.70. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VMI has reached a high of $289.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $203.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 257.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 243.56.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VMI traded about 90.36K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VMI traded about 79.53k shares per day. A total of 21.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.88M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.50% stake in the company. Shares short for VMI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 399.64k with a Short Ratio of 3.53, compared to 347.23k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.88% and a Short% of Float of 1.93%.

Dividends & Splits

VMI’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.20, up from 1.85 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.67%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.81%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.04. The current Payout Ratio is 20.60% for VMI, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 13, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 21, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 01, 1997 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.49 and a low estimate of $2.99, while EPS last year was $2.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.44, with high estimates of $3.83 and low estimates of $2.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.41 and $12.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13.06. EPS for the following year is $14.32, with 5 analysts recommending between $15.03 and $13.17.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $1.04B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.1B to a low estimate of $1.01B. As of the current estimate, Valmont Industries Inc.’s year-ago sales were $868.78M, an estimated increase of 19.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.07B, an increase of 10.80% less than the figure of $19.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.11B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.02B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VMI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.22B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.5B, up 20.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.5B and the low estimate is $4.19B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.