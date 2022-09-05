INTT (inTEST Corporation) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, inTEST Corporation’s stock clocked out at 8.20, down -0.36% from its previous closing price of $8.23. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 53575 shares were traded. INTT reached its highest trading level at $8.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.95.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of INTT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.76 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 135.30. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Lake Street on February 08, 2019, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

On October 06, 2017, Dougherty & Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $11.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 24 when Grant Richard N. Jr. sold 4,153 shares for $9.26 per share. The transaction valued at 38,451 led to the insider holds 182,284 shares of the business.

DEWS JOSEPH W IV bought 9,235 shares of INTT for $62,718 on May 09. The Director now owns 87,600 shares after completing the transaction at $6.79 per share. On Mar 10, another insider, Grant Richard N. Jr., who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 1,167 shares for $9.50 each. As a result, the insider received 11,086 and left with 186,437 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, inTEST’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.78. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INTT has reached a high of $17.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.85.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that INTT traded 39.03K shares on average per day over the past three months and 41.63k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 10.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.39M. Insiders hold about 4.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.20% stake in the company. Shares short for INTT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 101.38k with a Short Ratio of 2.04, compared to 98.22k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.92% and a Short% of Float of 0.96%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.21 and a low estimate of $0.21, while EPS last year was $0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.29, with high estimates of $0.29 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.93 and $0.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.93. EPS for the following year is $1.21, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.21 and $1.21.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $28M. It ranges from a high estimate of $28M to a low estimate of $28M. As of the current estimate, inTEST Corporation’s year-ago sales were $21.82M, an estimated increase of 28.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $29.8M, an increase of 40.90% over than the figure of $28.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $29.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $29.8M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INTT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $112M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $112M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $112M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $84.88M, up 32.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $127.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $127.4M and the low estimate is $127.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.