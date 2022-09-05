Invest in Core & Main Inc. (CNM) to keep your portfolio healthy

After closing at $23.29 in the most recent trading day, Core & Main Inc. (NYSE: CNM) closed at 23.24, down -0.21%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 179430 shares were traded. CNM reached its highest trading level at $23.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.18.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CNM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on August 18, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40.

On March 31, 2022, Barclays Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $32 to $34.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on February 17, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $31 to $25.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 25 when Schneider Laura K sold 33,333 shares for $25.08 per share. The transaction valued at 836,048 led to the insider holds 4,866 shares of the business.

Whittenburg Mark G sold 5,296 shares of CNM for $131,216 on Aug 18. The General Counsel and Secretary now owns 5,286 shares after completing the transaction at $24.78 per share. On Aug 18, another insider, LeClair Stephen O, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 14,730 shares for $24.54 each. As a result, the insider received 361,458 and left with 35,742 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Core’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.54, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CNM has reached a high of $32.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.07.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 401.06K shares per day over the past 3-months and 282.69k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 245.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 167.91M. Shares short for CNM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.04M with a Short Ratio of 10.92, compared to 3.28M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.40% and a Short% of Float of 6.67%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.58 and a low estimate of $0.38, while EPS last year was $0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.4, with high estimates of $0.49 and low estimates of $0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.78 and $1.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.63. EPS for the following year is $1.53, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.88 and $1.32.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $1.63B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.73B to a low estimate of $1.4B. As of the current estimate, Core & Main Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.24B, an estimated increase of 31.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CNM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.93B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5B, up 18.40% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.74B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.23B and the low estimate is $5.36B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.