Invest in i3 Verticals Inc. (IIIV) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of i3 Verticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IIIV) closed at 22.45 in the last session, down -1.45% from day before closing price of $22.78. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 105548 shares were traded. IIIV reached its highest trading level at $23.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.19.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at IIIV’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 80.99 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.38. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on June 10, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $30.

On January 26, 2022, BTIG Research reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $42 to $31.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 08 when BERTKE ROBERT sold 2,324 shares for $24.72 per share. The transaction valued at 57,449 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

DAILY GREGORY S bought 28,717 shares of IIIV for $543,900 on Dec 03. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 82,087 shares after completing the transaction at $18.94 per share. On Dec 02, another insider, DAILY GREGORY S, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 53,370 shares for $18.68 each. As a result, the insider paid 996,825 and bolstered with 53,370 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IIIV has reached a high of $30.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.57.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, IIIV traded on average about 151.45K shares per day over the past 3-months and 173k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 22.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.05M. Insiders hold about 0.95% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.03% stake in the company. Shares short for IIIV as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.12M with a Short Ratio of 6.31, compared to 1.02M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.02% and a Short% of Float of 8.27%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.38 and a low estimate of $0.33, while EPS last year was $0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.37, with high estimates of $0.42 and low estimates of $0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.47 and $1.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.45. EPS for the following year is $1.63, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.76 and $1.58.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IIIV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $310.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $306.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $308.26M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $224.72M, up 37.20% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $339.96M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $348.5M and the low estimate is $335.38M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.