Invest in Kaleyra Inc. (KLR) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Kaleyra Inc. (NYSE: KLR) closed at 1.58 in the last session, down -0.63% from day before closing price of $1.59. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 188735 shares were traded. KLR reached its highest trading level at $1.6300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5500.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at KLR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.97.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Craig Hallum on May 10, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $6.50 from $15 previously.

On February 05, 2021, Maxim Group started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $22.

On July 28, 2020, National Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $13.National Securities initiated its Buy rating on July 28, 2020, with a $13 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 18 when MIKULSKY JOHN J sold 17,500 shares for $1.88 per share. The transaction valued at 32,970 led to the insider holds 167,429 shares of the business.

MIKULSKY JOHN J sold 17,500 shares of KLR for $33,618 on Aug 17. The Director now owns 184,929 shares after completing the transaction at $1.92 per share. On Jun 14, another insider, Dall’Aglio Giacomo, who serves as the Executive Vice President & CFO of the company, sold 103,000 shares for $2.34 each. As a result, the insider received 240,608 and left with 414,737 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KLR has reached a high of $14.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0901, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.8149.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, KLR traded on average about 585.47K shares per day over the past 3-months and 354.48k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 43.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.11M. Insiders hold about 8.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.30% stake in the company. Shares short for KLR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.1M with a Short Ratio of 3.28, compared to 1.18M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.82% and a Short% of Float of 6.86%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.05 and a low estimate of $-0.28, while EPS last year was $-0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.16, with high estimates of $-0.07 and low estimates of $-0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.85 and $-0.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.89. EPS for the following year is $-0.55, with 3 analysts recommending between $-0.13 and $-0.85.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KLR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $363.41M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $350.35M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $358.56M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $267.74M, up 33.90% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $427.16M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $445.17M and the low estimate is $400.49M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.