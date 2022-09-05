Invest in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NVGS) to keep your portfolio healthy

After closing at $11.59 in the most recent trading day, Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NVGS) closed at 11.92, up 2.85%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 99752 shares were traded. NVGS reached its highest trading level at $11.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.57.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NVGS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.03 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.96. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on July 21, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

Evercore ISI Upgraded its In-line to Outperform on June 14, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $15.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Navigator’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 120.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.55. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 13.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NVGS has reached a high of $15.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.07.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 152.80K shares per day over the past 3-months and 214.13k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 77.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.47M. Insiders hold about 56.69% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.00% stake in the company. Shares short for NVGS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 114.05k with a Short Ratio of 0.61, compared to 105.19k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.15% and a Short% of Float of 0.34%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.34 and a low estimate of $0.17, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.34 and low estimates of $0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.42 and $0.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.2. EPS for the following year is $1.35, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.59 and $1.01.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NVGS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $519.86M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $408.42M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $464.14M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $403.58M, up 15.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $455.05M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $540.33M and the low estimate is $406M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.