Invest in Ocwen Financial Corporation (OCN) to keep your portfolio healthy

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 84132 shares were traded. OCN reached its highest trading level at $26.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.89.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at OCN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 20.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 20.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 09, 2021, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $50.

On June 30, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $36.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on June 30, 2021, with a $36 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when Busquet Jacques J bought 1,000 shares for $28.60 per share. The transaction valued at 28,600 led to the insider holds 35,794 shares of the business.

BRITELL JENNE K bought 361 shares of OCN for $10,003 on May 31. The Director now owns 3,000 shares after completing the transaction at $27.71 per share. On May 26, another insider, CALDWELL PHYLLIS R, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 500 shares for $26.93 each. As a result, the insider paid 13,465 and bolstered with 34,007 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ocwen’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.80, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.91. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OCN has reached a high of $41.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.78.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, OCN traded on average about 104.25K shares per day over the past 3-months and 59.55k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 9.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.36M. Insiders hold about 3.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.10% stake in the company. Shares short for OCN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 132.97k with a Short Ratio of 1.38, compared to 429.23k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.44% and a Short% of Float of 1.48%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for OCN, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 13, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 25, 1999. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 13, 2020 when the company split stock in a 1:15 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.15 and a low estimate of $0.74, while EPS last year was $-1.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.3, with high estimates of $2.06 and low estimates of $0.91.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.88 and $4.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.39. EPS for the following year is $4.97, with 3 analysts recommending between $5.25 and $4.5.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $259.51M. It ranges from a high estimate of $285.6M to a low estimate of $217.4M. As of the current estimate, Ocwen Financial Corporation’s year-ago sales were $305.08M, an estimated decrease of -14.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OCN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $952.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.05B, up 1.60% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.2B and the low estimate is $991.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.