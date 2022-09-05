Invest in SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (SPI) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPI) closed at 1.77 in the last session, up 1.72% from day before closing price of $1.74. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 101406 shares were traded. SPI reached its highest trading level at $1.8100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6801.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SPI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on September 27, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPI has reached a high of $7.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8733, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.7860.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SPI traded on average about 288.24K shares per day over the past 3-months and 213.01k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 27.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.57M. Insiders hold about 27.44% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SPI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 415.14k with a Short Ratio of 0.92, compared to 511.93k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.51% and a Short% of Float of 1.90%.