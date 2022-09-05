Investing in Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE: CLW) closed at 42.21 down -0.94% from its previous closing price of $42.61. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 84465 shares were traded. CLW reached its highest trading level at $43.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.89.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Clearwater Paper Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.01 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.07. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on August 03, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $45 from $40 previously.

RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Outperform to Sector Perform on February 16, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $50 to $35.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 04 when Gadd Michael S sold 8,691 shares for $42.02 per share. The transaction valued at 365,212 led to the insider holds 69,866 shares of the business.

Moyes Kari G. sold 4,589 shares of CLW for $126,794 on Apr 04. The SVP, HR now owns 42,965 shares after completing the transaction at $27.63 per share. On Apr 04, another insider, Gadd Michael S, who serves as the Sr. Vice President of the company, sold 2,295 shares for $27.62 each. As a result, the insider received 63,388 and left with 78,557 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Clearwater’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.84. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CLW has reached a high of $46.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.52.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CLW has traded an average of 107.72K shares per day and 96.4k over the past ten days. A total of 16.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.51M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CLW as of Jul 14, 2022 were 317.41k with a Short Ratio of 3.47, compared to 295.25k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.88% and a Short% of Float of 2.68%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.18 and a low estimate of $1.03, while EPS last year was $-1.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.98, with high estimates of $1.16 and low estimates of $0.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.6 and $3.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.47. EPS for the following year is $2.53, with 3 analysts recommending between $2.85 and $1.92.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $498.67M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $509M to a low estimate of $488M. As of the current estimate, Clearwater Paper Corporation’s year-ago sales were $406.4M, an estimated increase of 22.70% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.98B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.77B, up 13.60% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.12B and the low estimate is $2.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.