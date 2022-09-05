Investing in Digimarc Corporation (DMRC) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Digimarc Corporation’s stock clocked out at 16.67, up 0.48% from its previous closing price of $16.59. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 55790 shares were traded. DMRC reached its highest trading level at $16.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.24.

To gain a deeper understanding of DMRC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.10 and its Current Ratio is at 7.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when mccormack riley bought 10,000 shares for $25.27 per share. The transaction valued at 252,684 led to the insider holds 45,190 shares of the business.

mccormack riley bought 20,000 shares of DMRC for $479,775 on Mar 08. The President and CEO now owns 35,190 shares after completing the transaction at $23.99 per share. On Mar 08, another insider, Syrett Alicia, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,500 shares for $22.53 each. As a result, the insider paid 56,325 and bolstered with 16,351 shares of the company.

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.83.

Over the past 52 weeks, DMRC has reached a high of $53.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.04.

It appears that DMRC traded 106.54K shares on average per day over the past three months and 81.8k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 19.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.72M. Insiders hold about 5.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.10% stake in the company. Shares short for DMRC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.26M with a Short Ratio of 21.92, compared to 2.37M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.34% and a Short% of Float of 18.72%.

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.57 and a low estimate of $-0.58, while EPS last year was $-0.94. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.54, with high estimates of $-0.52 and low estimates of $-0.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-2.3 and $-2.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.34. EPS for the following year is $-2.08, with 2 analysts recommending between $-1.96 and $-2.21.

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $7.65M. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.65M to a low estimate of $7.65M. As of the current estimate, Digimarc Corporation’s year-ago sales were $6.28M, an estimated increase of 21.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.7M, an increase of 35.60% over than the figure of $21.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $9.55M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.85M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DMRC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $34.36M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $30.96M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $32.66M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $26.52M, up 23.20% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $40.19M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $45.92M and the low estimate is $34.45M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.