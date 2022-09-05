Investing in Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Digital Ally Inc.’s stock clocked out at 0.56, down -0.16% from its previous closing price of $0.56. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0009 from its previous closing price. On the day, 173065 shares were traded. DGLY reached its highest trading level at $0.5786 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5600.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DGLY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 15, 2017, Maxim Group reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $9 to $4.

On August 18, 2016, Maxim Group started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.Maxim Group initiated its Buy rating on August 18, 2016, with a $15 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Digital’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.39. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DGLY has reached a high of $1.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7576, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9815.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DGLY traded 358.25K shares on average per day over the past three months and 337.95k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 48.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.21M. Insiders hold about 7.47% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.00% stake in the company. Shares short for DGLY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.51M with a Short Ratio of 15.14, compared to 5.63M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.37% and a Short% of Float of 12.29%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.12 and a low estimate of $-0.12, while EPS last year was $-0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.11, with high estimates of $-0.11 and low estimates of $-0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.38 and $-0.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.43. EPS for the following year is $-0.28, with 2 analysts recommending between $-0.13 and $-0.43.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $11.62M. It ranges from a high estimate of $11.62M to a low estimate of $11.62M. As of the current estimate, Digital Ally Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.49M, an estimated increase of 365.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DGLY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $55M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $50.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $52.55M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $21.41M, up 145.40% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $57.76M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $60M and the low estimate is $55.52M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.