Investing in Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Milestone Scientific Inc.’s stock clocked out at 0.92, up 0.43% from its previous closing price of $0.91. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0039 from its previous closing price. On the day, 83111 shares were traded. MLSS reached its highest trading level at $0.9900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8500.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MLSS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 4.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 16, 2018, Maxim Group reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $3 to $1.50.

Maxim Group reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on December 23, 2016, while the target price for the stock was revised from $5 to $4.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when GOLDMAN NEAL I bought 9,720 shares for $0.75 per share. The transaction valued at 7,290 led to the insider holds 1,195,934 shares of the business.

GOLDMAN NEAL I bought 5,270 shares of MLSS for $4,216 on Jun 15. The Director now owns 1,186,214 shares after completing the transaction at $0.80 per share. On Jun 14, another insider, GOLDMAN NEAL I, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,583 shares for $0.80 each. As a result, the insider paid 8,466 and bolstered with 1,180,944 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MLSS has reached a high of $3.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0316, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3415.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MLSS traded 73.59K shares on average per day over the past three months and 41.61k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 70.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.59M. Insiders hold about 23.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.30% stake in the company. Shares short for MLSS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 819.84k with a Short Ratio of 9.46, compared to 902.73k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.20% and a Short% of Float of 1.42%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $-0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $2.89M. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.89M to a low estimate of $2.89M. As of the current estimate, Milestone Scientific Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.66M, an estimated increase of 8.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.67M, an increase of 26.70% over than the figure of $8.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.67M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.67M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MLSS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.32M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.32M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.32M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.3M, up 9.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.9M and the low estimate is $13.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.