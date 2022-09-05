Investing in PAR Technology Corporation (PAR) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, PAR Technology Corporation’s stock clocked out at 33.53, down -1.47% from its previous closing price of $34.03. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 131365 shares were traded. PAR reached its highest trading level at $34.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.37.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PAR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.60 and its Current Ratio is at 4.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.98 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.98.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 18, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $43.

BTIG Research reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on January 26, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $110 to $60.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PAR has reached a high of $73.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.20.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PAR traded 229.21K shares on average per day over the past three months and 159.86k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 26.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.87M. Shares short for PAR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.79M with a Short Ratio of 25.11, compared to 6.15M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 21.41% and a Short% of Float of 28.03%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.28 and a low estimate of $-0.42, while EPS last year was $-0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.34, with high estimates of $-0.28 and low estimates of $-0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.12 and $-1.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.29. EPS for the following year is $-0.98, with 4 analysts recommending between $-0.57 and $-1.37.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $79.14M. It ranges from a high estimate of $81.9M to a low estimate of $77.23M. As of the current estimate, PAR Technology Corporation’s year-ago sales were $68.95M, an estimated increase of 14.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $81.84M, an increase of 13.50% less than the figure of $14.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $83.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $80.1M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PAR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $331.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $319.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $325.51M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $282.88M, up 15.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $368.89M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $381.7M and the low estimate is $357.98M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.