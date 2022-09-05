Investing in Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Synthetic Biologics Inc. (AMEX: SYN) closed at 1.44 down -2.04% from its previous closing price of $1.47. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 63843 shares were traded. SYN reached its highest trading level at $1.4600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3789.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.10 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, FBR & Co. on January 06, 2017, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $6 from $5 previously.

On May 06, 2016, FBR Capital reiterated its Outperform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $10 to $9.

On February 26, 2016, FBR Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $10.FBR Capital initiated its Outperform rating on February 26, 2016, with a $10 target price.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SYN has reached a high of $5.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6974, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.4388.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SYN has traded an average of 196.13K shares per day and 55.44k over the past ten days. A total of 132.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.53M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SYN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 67.13k with a Short Ratio of 2.75, compared to 111.78k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.42% and a Short% of Float of 0.42%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.03 and a low estimate of $-0.04, while EPS last year was $-0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.04, with high estimates of $-0.04 and low estimates of $-0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.15 and $-0.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.16. EPS for the following year is $-0.2, with 2 analysts recommending between $-0.18 and $-0.22.