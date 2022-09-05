Is Akoya Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Akoya Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: AKYA) closed at 12.08 in the last session, up 2.03% from day before closing price of $11.84. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 102526 shares were traded. AKYA reached its highest trading level at $12.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.66.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AKYA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BTIG Research on June 22, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $16.

On May 11, 2021, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $28.Piper Sandler initiated its Overweight rating on May 11, 2021, with a $28 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when McKelligon Brian sold 5,000 shares for $10.25 per share. The transaction valued at 51,260 led to the insider holds 80,000 shares of the business.

Nolan Garry Ph.D. sold 25,000 shares of AKYA for $316,762 on Dec 09. The Director now owns 655,084 shares after completing the transaction at $12.67 per share. On Nov 22, another insider, Ramachandran Niro Ph.D, who serves as the Chief Business Officer of the company, bought 25,000 shares for $13.13 each. As a result, the insider paid 328,292 and bolstered with 25,073 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AKYA has reached a high of $21.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.92.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AKYA traded on average about 138.88K shares per day over the past 3-months and 130.58k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 37.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.04M. Insiders hold about 4.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.20% stake in the company. Shares short for AKYA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 816.35k with a Short Ratio of 5.00, compared to 633.66k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.17% and a Short% of Float of 4.10%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.25 and a low estimate of $-0.44, while EPS last year was $-0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.36, with high estimates of $-0.27 and low estimates of $-0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.21 and $-1.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.5. EPS for the following year is $-1.14, with 5 analysts recommending between $-0.71 and $-1.37.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AKYA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $72.42M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $71M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $71.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $54.92M, up 30.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $90.72M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $93.4M and the low estimate is $88M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.