Is CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYBR) closed at 137.51 in the last session, down -0.88% from day before closing price of $138.73. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 226290 shares were traded. CYBR reached its highest trading level at $140.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $136.12.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CYBR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 213.54. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.86.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on May 26, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $170.

On April 05, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $217.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CYBR has reached a high of $201.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $100.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 139.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 149.58.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CYBR traded on average about 368.64K shares per day over the past 3-months and 306.35k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 40.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.07M. Insiders hold about 0.09% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CYBR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.7M with a Short Ratio of 5.29, compared to 1.65M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.17% and a Short% of Float of 4.23%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 19 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.24 and a low estimate of $-0.34, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.22, with high estimates of $-0.02 and low estimates of $-0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.56 and $-0.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.73. EPS for the following year is $-0.03, with 19 analysts recommending between $0.42 and $-0.46.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CYBR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $598.48M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $586.56M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $591.72M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $502.92M, up 17.70% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $722.85M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $766.9M and the low estimate is $682.29M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.