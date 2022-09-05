Is Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After closing at $2.88 in the most recent trading day, Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE: AVAL) closed at 2.90, up 0.69%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 129610 shares were traded. AVAL reached its highest trading level at $2.9400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.8200.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AVAL by taking a closer look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 05, 2021, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underweight but kept the price unchanged to $5.50.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Neutral to Underweight on June 11, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $5.50.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Grupo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.82, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AVAL has reached a high of $5.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.3976, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.5311.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 115.28K shares per day over the past 3-months and 105.7k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.11B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 102.07M. Shares short for AVAL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 369.5k with a Short Ratio of 3.22, compared to 372.56k on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, AVAL’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.02, compared to 0.54 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.56%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 15.21%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.62.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.55 and $0.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.55. EPS for the following year is $0.62, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.62 and $0.62.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AVAL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.16B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.25B, up 36.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.16B and the low estimate is $8.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.