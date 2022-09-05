Is Nautilus Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After closing at $2.17 in the most recent trading day, Nautilus Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: NAUT) closed at 2.13, down -1.84%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 81405 shares were traded. NAUT reached its highest trading level at $2.2000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1200.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NAUT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 49.80 and its Current Ratio is at 49.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on January 06, 2022, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

On August 04, 2021, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $10.Goldman initiated its Neutral rating on August 04, 2021, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 19 when Mowry Anna bought 17,500 shares for $2.30 per share. The transaction valued at 40,218 led to the insider holds 56,750 shares of the business.

Murphy Matthew B. bought 7,500 shares of NAUT for $21,308 on Aug 15. The General Counsel now owns 54,140 shares after completing the transaction at $2.84 per share. On Aug 12, another insider, Murphy Matthew B., who serves as the General Counsel of the company, bought 2,500 shares for $2.85 each. As a result, the insider paid 7,125 and bolstered with 46,640 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NAUT has reached a high of $8.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.6823, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.8234.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 362.04K shares per day over the past 3-months and 187.05k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 124.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.50M. Insiders hold about 8.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.40% stake in the company. Shares short for NAUT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.28M with a Short Ratio of 6.22, compared to 1.8M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.83% and a Short% of Float of 4.05%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.15 and a low estimate of $-0.18, while EPS last year was $-0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.18, with high estimates of $-0.16 and low estimates of $-0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.62 and $-0.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.68. EPS for the following year is $-0.89, with 4 analysts recommending between $-0.72 and $-1.12.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.57M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.66M and the low estimate is $7.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 803.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.