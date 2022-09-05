Is this a Prime Time To acquire Aligos Therapeutics Inc. (ALGS) stock

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 101681 shares were traded. ALGS reached its highest trading level at $1.2400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1600.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ALGS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.30 and its Current Ratio is at 5.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on March 23, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $4 from $15 previously.

On January 07, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $30 to $12.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALGS has reached a high of $17.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3789, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.7875.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ALGS traded on average about 179.79K shares per day over the past 3-months and 50.41k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 42.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.15M. Insiders hold about 16.59% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ALGS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 614.83k with a Short Ratio of 2.43, compared to 2.86M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.44% and a Short% of Float of 1.62%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.54 and a low estimate of $-0.89, while EPS last year was $-0.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.67, with high estimates of $-0.47 and low estimates of $-1.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-2.19 and $-3.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.81. EPS for the following year is $-1.89, with 5 analysts recommending between $-0.99 and $-2.98.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALGS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.57M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.72M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.36M, down -37.60% from the average estimate.