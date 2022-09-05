Is this a Prime Time To acquire America’s Car-Mart Inc. (CRMT) stock

The price of America’s Car-Mart Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMT) closed at 78.22 in the last session, down -2.26% from day before closing price of $80.03. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 60983 shares were traded. CRMT reached its highest trading level at $80.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $77.97.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CRMT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.94 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.94.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stephens on August 19, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $83 from $113 previously.

On April 06, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $191 to $123.

Stephens Upgraded its Equal-Weight to Overweight on March 27, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $139 to $72.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 23 when Walthall Leonard L. sold 1,600 shares for $89.99 per share. The transaction valued at 143,984 led to the insider holds 15,162 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, America’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.53. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRMT has reached a high of $130.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $72.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 98.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 96.04.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CRMT traded on average about 94.04K shares per day over the past 3-months and 79.33k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 6.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.78M. Insiders hold about 9.24% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CRMT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 829.14k with a Short Ratio of 6.60, compared to 697.43k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.69% and a Short% of Float of 16.74%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.75 and a low estimate of $2.67, while EPS last year was $3.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.87, with high estimates of $3.6 and low estimates of $1.95.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $14.25 and $11.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $12.73. EPS for the following year is $12.37, with 4 analysts recommending between $14.75 and $9.45.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $322.4M. It ranges from a high estimate of $350.61M to a low estimate of $292.49M. As of the current estimate, America’s Car-Mart Inc.’s year-ago sales were $227.68M, an estimated increase of 41.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRMT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.21B, up 6.70% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.42B and the low estimate is $1.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.