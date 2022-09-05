Is this a Prime Time To acquire Balchem Corporation (BCPC) stock

After closing at $130.43 in the most recent trading day, Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ: BCPC) closed at 129.20, down -0.94%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 81354 shares were traded. BCPC reached its highest trading level at $133.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $128.64.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BCPC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 55.83 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 57.34. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 29, 2021, Sidoti Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $175.

Stephens Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on August 02, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $140 to $145.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 12 when van Gunsteren Job Leonard sold 1,000 shares for $131.12 per share. The transaction valued at 131,121 led to the insider holds 1,430 shares of the business.

van Gunsteren Job Leonard sold 1,371 shares of BCPC for $174,121 on Aug 04. The Vice President now owns 1,430 shares after completing the transaction at $127.00 per share. On Aug 03, another insider, van Gunsteren Job Leonard, who serves as the Vice President of the company, sold 3,601 shares for $125.62 each. As a result, the insider received 452,354 and left with 1,430 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Balchem’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 38.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.49. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BCPC has reached a high of $174.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $110.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 131.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 138.57.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 109.07K shares per day over the past 3-months and 80.45k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 32.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.86M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.10% stake in the company. Shares short for BCPC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 478.53k with a Short Ratio of 4.33, compared to 508.51k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.49% and a Short% of Float of 2.05%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, BCPC’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.58, compared to 0.64 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.44%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.47%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.48. The current Payout Ratio is 18.90% for BCPC, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 20, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 26, 2021. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 20, 2010 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1 and a low estimate of $1, while EPS last year was $0.93. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.07, with high estimates of $1.07 and low estimates of $1.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.25 and $4.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.25. EPS for the following year is $4.7, with 1 analysts recommending between $4.7 and $4.7.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $225.49M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $228.98M to a low estimate of $222M. As of the current estimate, Balchem Corporation’s year-ago sales were $185.44M, an estimated increase of 21.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $233.6M, an increase of 19.10% less than the figure of $21.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $242.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $224.8M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BCPC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $943.58M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $900.17M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $921.88M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $799.02M, up 15.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $965.15M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.03B and the low estimate is $927M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.