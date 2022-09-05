Is this a Prime Time To acquire Covenant Logistics Group Inc. (CVLG) stock

The price of Covenant Logistics Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLG) closed at 27.92 in the last session, down -2.21% from day before closing price of $28.55. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 93699 shares were traded. CVLG reached its highest trading level at $28.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.79.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CVLG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 93.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.43. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Cowen on April 14, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $21 from $40 previously.

On April 01, 2022, Stephens Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $30 to $25.

Wolfe Research Downgraded its Peer Perform to Underperform on January 06, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $23.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 31 when HOGAN JOEY B sold 4,597 shares for $28.39 per share. The transaction valued at 130,520 led to the insider holds 80,351 shares of the business.

HOGAN JOEY B sold 8,610 shares of CVLG for $249,190 on Aug 30. The President now owns 84,948 shares after completing the transaction at $28.94 per share. On Aug 29, another insider, HOGAN JOEY B, who serves as the President of the company, sold 4,990 shares for $29.31 each. As a result, the insider received 146,269 and left with 93,558 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Covenant’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.71, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.97. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CVLG has reached a high of $34.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.37.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CVLG traded on average about 145.62K shares per day over the past 3-months and 120.89k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 15.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.65M. Insiders hold about 6.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CVLG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 516.86k with a Short Ratio of 3.00, compared to 461.15k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.31% and a Short% of Float of 4.77%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.42 and a low estimate of $1.27, while EPS last year was $1.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.17, with high estimates of $1.29 and low estimates of $1.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.65 and $5.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.48. EPS for the following year is $3.5, with 4 analysts recommending between $3.67 and $3.35.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $293.03M. It ranges from a high estimate of $296M to a low estimate of $289M. As of the current estimate, Covenant Logistics Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $259.87M, an estimated increase of 12.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $293.75M, a decrease of -0.20% less than the figure of $12.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $295M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $292.5M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CVLG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.19B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.19B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.05B, up 14.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.15B and the low estimate is $1.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -7.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.