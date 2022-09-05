Is this a Prime Time To acquire Onto Innovation Inc. (ONTO) stock

The price of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE: ONTO) closed at 67.57 in the last session, down -0.19% from day before closing price of $67.70. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 151786 shares were traded. ONTO reached its highest trading level at $69.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $66.79.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ONTO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.55 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.67. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.60 and its Current Ratio is at 6.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 15 when Rhine Bruce C sold 61,055 shares for $89.78 per share. The transaction valued at 5,481,254 led to the insider holds 3,500 shares of the business.

ROTH STEVEN R sold 5,000 shares of ONTO for $525,000 on Jan 14. The Sr VP & CFO now owns 18,803 shares after completing the transaction at $105.00 per share. On Dec 08, another insider, Rhine Bruce C, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 22,633 shares for $98.12 each. As a result, the insider received 2,220,750 and left with 65,905 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Onto’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.87. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ONTO has reached a high of $106.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $59.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 75.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 82.23.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ONTO traded on average about 305.58K shares per day over the past 3-months and 188.22k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 49.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.03M. Shares short for ONTO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.13M with a Short Ratio of 2.91, compared to 1.26M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.28% and a Short% of Float of 3.14%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.33 and a low estimate of $1.25, while EPS last year was $0.92. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.27, with high estimates of $1.34 and low estimates of $1.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.35 and $5.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.17. EPS for the following year is $5.58, with 5 analysts recommending between $5.92 and $5.3.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $241.8M. It ranges from a high estimate of $244M to a low estimate of $241M. As of the current estimate, Onto Innovation Inc.’s year-ago sales were $193.39M, an estimated increase of 25.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $250.4M, an increase of 24.80% less than the figure of $25.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $265M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $242M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ONTO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $968.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $988.59M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $788.9M, up 25.30% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.09B and the low estimate is $1.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.