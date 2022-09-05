Is this a Prime Time To acquire Talkspace Inc. (TALK) stock

The price of Talkspace Inc. (NASDAQ: TALK) closed at 1.32 in the last session, down -0.75% from day before closing price of $1.33. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 241795 shares were traded. TALK reached its highest trading level at $1.3493 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2700.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TALK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.20 and its Current Ratio is at 7.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on December 02, 2021, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.

Robert W. Baird Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on November 16, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $10 to $3.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 08 when Margolin Gil sold 500,000 shares for $1.50 per share. The transaction valued at 747,700 led to the insider holds 235,435 shares of the business.

Braunstein Douglas L bought 1,000,000 shares of TALK for $2,080,000 on Nov 23. The Director now owns 11,340,600 shares after completing the transaction at $2.08 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TALK has reached a high of $5.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6472, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6358.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TALK traded on average about 690.42K shares per day over the past 3-months and 344.9k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 155.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 154.18M. Insiders hold about 2.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.10% stake in the company. Shares short for TALK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.75M with a Short Ratio of 5.86, compared to 2.86M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.67% and a Short% of Float of 4.81%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.12 and a low estimate of $-0.14, while EPS last year was $-1.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.13, with high estimates of $-0.11 and low estimates of $-0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.47 and $-0.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.5. EPS for the following year is $-0.46, with 5 analysts recommending between $-0.38 and $-0.59.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $31.45M. It ranges from a high estimate of $32.3M to a low estimate of $30.61M. As of the current estimate, Talkspace Inc.’s year-ago sales were $29.16M, an estimated increase of 7.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TALK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $135.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $124.77M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $128.53M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $113.67M, up 13.10% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $154.94M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $174.18M and the low estimate is $141.13M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.