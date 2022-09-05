It’s a good day to be an Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (BIOX) shareholder

In the latest session, Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: BIOX) closed at 13.57 down -0.22% from its previous closing price of $13.60. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 70780 shares were traded. BIOX reached its highest trading level at $13.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.52.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.12 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 135.92. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, ROTH Capital on October 08, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $21.

On March 15, 2021, Lake Street started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BIOX has reached a high of $16.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.06.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BIOX has traded an average of 124.43K shares per day and 224.09k over the past ten days. Insiders hold about 52.75% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.30% stake in the company. Shares short for BIOX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 296.62k with a Short Ratio of 1.60, compared to 384.22k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.48% and a Short% of Float of 1.01%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.33 and a low estimate of $-0.09, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.28 and $-0.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.05. EPS for the following year is $0.52, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.7 and $0.35.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $94.89M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $99.5M to a low estimate of $90.7M. As of the current estimate, Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.’s year-ago sales were $82.21M, an estimated increase of 15.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $80.94M, an increase of 21.00% over than the figure of $15.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $89.55M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $75M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BIOX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $328.55M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $319.75M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $323.96M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $209.53M, up 54.60% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $409.64M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $432.9M and the low estimate is $384.01M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.