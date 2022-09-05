It’s a good day to be an Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. (CVGI) shareholder

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 71104 shares were traded. CVGI reached its highest trading level at $6.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.15.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CVGI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 18, 2019, Barrington Research reiterated its Outperform rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $7.50 to $8.50.

On August 29, 2019, Barrington Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $7.50.Barrington Research initiated its Outperform rating on August 29, 2019, with a $7.50 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Commercial’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.80. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CVGI has reached a high of $10.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.44.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CVGI traded 223.27K shares on average per day over the past three months and 86.53k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 32.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.72M. Insiders hold about 5.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CVGI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 657.99k with a Short Ratio of 2.12, compared to 1.68M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.00% and a Short% of Float of 2.10%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was $0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.35, with high estimates of $0.39 and low estimates of $0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.07 and $0.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.03. EPS for the following year is $1.48, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.49 and $1.48.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CVGI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $992.96M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $997.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $971.58M, up 2.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.18B and the low estimate is $1.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.