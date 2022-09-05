It’s a good day to be an John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT) shareholder

In the latest session, John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE: JBT) closed at 100.41 up 0.08% from its previous closing price of $100.33. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 132546 shares were traded. JBT reached its highest trading level at $104.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $99.57.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of John Bean Technologies Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 49.35 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 68.87. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.85.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 26, 2021, Robert W. Baird Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $151.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 18 when DEVINE CAROLINE MAURY sold 300 shares for $118.96 per share. The transaction valued at 35,688 led to the insider holds 47,349 shares of the business.

DEVINE CAROLINE MAURY sold 300 shares of JBT for $32,313 on Jul 18. The Director now owns 47,649 shares after completing the transaction at $107.71 per share. On Jun 21, another insider, DEVINE CAROLINE MAURY, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 300 shares for $108.66 each. As a result, the insider received 32,598 and left with 47,949 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, John’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.55. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JBT has reached a high of $177.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $98.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 111.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 125.13.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, JBT has traded an average of 158.71K shares per day and 120.47k over the past ten days. A total of 32.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.44M. Shares short for JBT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.01M with a Short Ratio of 5.74, compared to 1.1M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.17% and a Short% of Float of 4.41%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for JBT is 0.40, from 0.40 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.40%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.36%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.37.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.45 and a low estimate of $1.23, while EPS last year was $1.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.68, with high estimates of $1.8 and low estimates of $1.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.15 and $4.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.07. EPS for the following year is $5.89, with 7 analysts recommending between $6.25 and $5.25.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $561.37M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $574.9M to a low estimate of $544.8M. As of the current estimate, John Bean Technologies Corporation’s year-ago sales were $494.92M, an estimated increase of 13.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $605.5M, an increase of 21.70% over than the figure of $13.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $614M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $590.93M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JBT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.87B, up 16.80% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.4B and the low estimate is $2.25B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.