It’s a good day to be an Kura Sushi USA Inc. (KRUS) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Kura Sushi USA Inc.’s stock clocked out at 76.02, up 0.17% from its previous closing price of $75.89. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 58129 shares were traded. KRUS reached its highest trading level at $77.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $74.39.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of KRUS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 19 when STUTZ CARIN bought 350 shares for $51.18 per share. The transaction valued at 17,913 led to the insider holds 350 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KRUS has reached a high of $96.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 76.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 58.44.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that KRUS traded 104.81K shares on average per day over the past three months and 87.12k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 9.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.11M. Insiders hold about 52.99% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.80% stake in the company. Shares short for KRUS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 464.8k with a Short Ratio of 4.66, compared to 337.72k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.77% and a Short% of Float of 10.08%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $-0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.19 and $-0.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.23. EPS for the following year is $0.23, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.32 and $0.14.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $41.83M. It ranges from a high estimate of $43M to a low estimate of $41M. As of the current estimate, Kura Sushi USA Inc.’s year-ago sales were $27.92M, an estimated increase of 49.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $40.7M, an increase of 35.90% less than the figure of $49.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $42.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $39M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KRUS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $142M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $139.63M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $140.55M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $64.89M, up 116.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $185.36M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $187.8M and the low estimate is $182.13M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 31.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.