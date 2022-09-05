It’s a good day to be an PHX Minerals Inc. (PHX) shareholder

As of close of business last night, PHX Minerals Inc.’s stock clocked out at 3.17, up 0.63% from its previous closing price of $3.15. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 206416 shares were traded. PHX reached its highest trading level at $3.3090 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.1500.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PHX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 26.37 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.51. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wunderlich on June 18, 2009, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $30 from $26 previously.

On February 13, 2009, Wunderlich Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $23.50.

On January 30, 2009, Wunderlich started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $21.Wunderlich initiated its Hold rating on January 30, 2009, with a $21 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 03 when Edenbrook Capital, LLC bought 6,030 shares for $3.05 per share. The transaction valued at 18,376 led to the insider holds 5,152,160 shares of the business.

Edenbrook Capital, LLC bought 10,705 shares of PHX for $32,547 on Aug 02. The 10% Owner now owns 5,146,130 shares after completing the transaction at $3.04 per share. On Aug 01, another insider, Edenbrook Capital, LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 2,300 shares for $3.05 each. As a result, the insider paid 7,015 and bolstered with 5,135,425 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, PHX’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.31, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PHX has reached a high of $4.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.1928, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.9708.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PHX traded 375.16K shares on average per day over the past three months and 231.69k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 34.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.82M. Insiders hold about 14.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.90% stake in the company. Shares short for PHX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 757.5k with a Short Ratio of 1.60, compared to 483.54k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.15% and a Short% of Float of 3.53%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.07, PHX has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.08. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.22%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.44%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.82. The current Payout Ratio is 26.50% for PHX, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 08, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 17, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 08, 2014 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.16 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was $-0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.29 and $0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.29. EPS for the following year is $0.93, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.93 and $0.93.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PHX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $77M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $77M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $77M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $22.33M, up 244.90% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $86M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $86M and the low estimate is $86M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.