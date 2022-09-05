It’s a good day to be an Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. (SSD) shareholder

In the latest session, Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. (NYSE: SSD) closed at 90.31 down -2.99% from its previous closing price of $93.09. In other words, the price has decreased by $-2.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 158484 shares were traded. SSD reached its highest trading level at $94.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $89.69.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.41 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 37.21. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Robert W. Baird Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on October 15, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $106 to $112.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 10 when Magstadt Brian J sold 2,500 shares for $100.00 per share. The transaction valued at 250,000 led to the insider holds 20,047 shares of the business.

Magstadt Brian J sold 2,500 shares of SSD for $255,975 on Jul 11. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 22,547 shares after completing the transaction at $102.39 per share. On Jul 08, another insider, Dankel Roger, who serves as the President, Simpson Strong-Tie of the company, sold 600 shares for $105.00 each. As a result, the insider received 63,000 and left with 31,212 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Simpson’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.82, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.02. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SSD has reached a high of $141.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $87.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 102.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 111.75.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SSD has traded an average of 187.85K shares per day and 179.25k over the past ten days. A total of 43.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.88M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SSD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 980.46k with a Short Ratio of 4.80, compared to 1.05M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.27% and a Short% of Float of 2.57%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SSD is 1.04, from 0.92 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.99%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.01%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.16. The current Payout Ratio is 13.00% for SSD, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 26, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 04, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 18, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.72 and a low estimate of $1.45, while EPS last year was $1.7. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.22, with high estimates of $1.37 and low estimates of $1.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.23 and $6.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.94. EPS for the following year is $7.28, with 4 analysts recommending between $7.5 and $6.9.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SSD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.57B, up 34.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.24B and the low estimate is $2.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.