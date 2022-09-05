It’s a good day to be an TechTarget Inc. (TTGT) shareholder

In the latest session, TechTarget Inc. (NASDAQ: TTGT) closed at 62.26 down -0.45% from its previous closing price of $62.54. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 111724 shares were traded. TTGT reached its highest trading level at $64.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $61.92.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of TechTarget Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.43. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.50 and its Current Ratio is at 6.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.91.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Sidoti on July 07, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $97.

On June 30, 2021, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $81.

On June 23, 2021, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $80.Deutsche Bank initiated its Buy rating on June 23, 2021, with a $80 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 10 when Cotoia Michael sold 5,676 shares for $69.76 per share. The transaction valued at 395,958 led to the insider holds 164,745 shares of the business.

Cotoia Michael sold 5,675 shares of TTGT for $373,415 on Jul 06. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 15,421 shares after completing the transaction at $65.80 per share. On Jun 08, another insider, Cotoia Michael, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 5,676 shares for $72.83 each. As a result, the insider received 413,383 and left with 21,096 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, TechTarget’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 189.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.11. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 11.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TTGT has reached a high of $111.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $56.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 65.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 76.23.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TTGT has traded an average of 152.99K shares per day and 125.54k over the past ten days. A total of 29.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.74M. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.90% stake in the company. Shares short for TTGT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.96M with a Short Ratio of 13.90, compared to 2.26M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.65% and a Short% of Float of 10.45%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.61 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.69 and a low estimate of $0.52, while EPS last year was $0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.64, with high estimates of $0.71 and low estimates of $0.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.72 and $2.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.49. EPS for the following year is $2.84, with 4 analysts recommending between $2.97 and $2.53.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $77M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $77.4M to a low estimate of $76.48M. As of the current estimate, TechTarget Inc.’s year-ago sales were $61.2M, an estimated increase of 25.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $81.22M, an increase of 21.20% less than the figure of $25.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $83.84M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $80.2M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TTGT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $317M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $315.24M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $315.99M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $263.43M, up 20.00% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $361.49M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $368.79M and the low estimate is $353.07M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.