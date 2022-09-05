It’s an appealing income play to consider Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI)

After closing at $163.14 in the most recent trading day, Acuity Brands Inc. (NYSE: AYI) closed at 160.15, down -1.83%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-2.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 236826 shares were traded. AYI reached its highest trading level at $165.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $159.40.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AYI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.35 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.29. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 12, 2021, UBS Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Sell and also upped its target price recommendation from $163 to $206.

On October 08, 2021, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $218.Wells Fargo initiated its Overweight rating on October 08, 2021, with a $218 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 28 when O’Shaughnessy Laura bought 575 shares for $174.54 per share. The transaction valued at 100,360 led to the insider holds 1,479 shares of the business.

HOLCOM KAREN J sold 5,438 shares of AYI for $838,534 on Jul 06. The SVP & Chief Financial Officer now owns 17,138 shares after completing the transaction at $154.20 per share. On Jun 03, another insider, GOLDMAN BARRY R, who serves as the SVP & General Counsel of the company, sold 906 shares for $177.47 each. As a result, the insider received 160,788 and left with 4,749 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Acuity’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.20. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AYI has reached a high of $224.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $142.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 170.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 182.95.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 260.70K shares per day over the past 3-months and 158.44k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 34.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.65M. Shares short for AYI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.46M with a Short Ratio of 6.18, compared to 1.14M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.46% and a Short% of Float of 5.72%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, AYI’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.52, compared to 0.52 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.32%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.29%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.38. The current Payout Ratio is 5.00% for AYI, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 31, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 01, 2008 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.7 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.05 and a low estimate of $2.99, while EPS last year was $3.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.01, with high estimates of $3.2 and low estimates of $2.88.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.94 and $11.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $12.61. EPS for the following year is $13.12, with 10 analysts recommending between $14.07 and $10.35.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $1.1B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.15B to a low estimate of $998.16M. As of the current estimate, Acuity Brands Inc.’s year-ago sales were $992.7M, an estimated increase of 10.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AYI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.89B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.99B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.46B, up 15.20% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.26B and the low estimate is $3.68B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.