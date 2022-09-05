It’s an appealing income play to consider Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX)

After closing at $5.85 in the most recent trading day, Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: APYX) closed at 5.81, down -0.68%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 85666 shares were traded. APYX reached its highest trading level at $5.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.68.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of APYX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.60 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Lake Street on May 20, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

On April 02, 2019, Dougherty & Company reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $12 to $9.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 29 when Goodwin Charles D. II bought 11,750 shares for $5.96 per share. The transaction valued at 70,068 led to the insider holds 40,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APYX has reached a high of $17.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.55.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 291.31K shares per day over the past 3-months and 148.44k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 34.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.09M. Insiders hold about 3.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.30% stake in the company. Shares short for APYX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 672.62k with a Short Ratio of 2.08, compared to 1.88M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.95% and a Short% of Float of 2.02%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.18 and a low estimate of $-0.2, while EPS last year was $-0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.14, with high estimates of $-0.13 and low estimates of $-0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.52 and $-0.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.54. EPS for the following year is $-0.41, with 4 analysts recommending between $-0.36 and $-0.46.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $10.56M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $10.8M to a low estimate of $10.07M. As of the current estimate, Apyx Medical Corporation’s year-ago sales were $8.86M, an estimated increase of 19.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.41M, an increase of 31.50% over than the figure of $19.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $14.08M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $12.66M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APYX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $56.34M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $55.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $55.88M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $48.52M, up 15.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $66.51M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $72.69M and the low estimate is $60.67M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.