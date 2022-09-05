It’s an appealing income play to consider ASGN Incorporated (ASGN)

After closing at $96.56 in the most recent trading day, ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) closed at 94.71, down -1.92%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 168469 shares were traded. ASGN reached its highest trading level at $97.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $94.22.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ASGN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.09 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 50.59. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 25, 2022, Credit Suisse Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $110 to $90.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 11 when MATIN ARSHAD sold 1,800 shares for $104.23 per share. The transaction valued at 187,614 led to the insider holds 10,387 shares of the business.

Painter Jennifer Hankes sold 4,000 shares of ASGN for $487,276 on Nov 30. The SVP, Chief Legal Officer now owns 36,438 shares after completing the transaction at $121.82 per share. On Nov 08, another insider, PIERCE EDWARD L, who serves as the Exec VP, CFO of the company, sold 30,000 shares for $128.25 each. As a result, the insider received 3,847,422 and left with 81,596 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ASGN’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.50. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASGN has reached a high of $131.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $78.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 97.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 108.28.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 260.88K shares per day over the past 3-months and 153.44k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 51.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.63M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.31% stake in the company. Shares short for ASGN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.53M with a Short Ratio of 6.09, compared to 1.47M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.00% and a Short% of Float of 4.01%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.82 and a low estimate of $1.64, while EPS last year was $1.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.63, with high estimates of $1.75 and low estimates of $1.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.75 and $6.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.64. EPS for the following year is $7.06, with 7 analysts recommending between $7.59 and $6.55.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $1.19B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.2B to a low estimate of $1.18B. As of the current estimate, ASGN Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $1.06B, an estimated increase of 12.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.14B, an increase of 8.60% less than the figure of $12.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.17B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.11B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASGN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.59B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.55B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.57B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.01B, up 14.00% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.8B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5B and the low estimate is $4.59B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.