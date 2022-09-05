It’s an appealing income play to consider BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE)

The price of BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE) closed at 166.88 in the last session, down -2.47% from day before closing price of $171.10. In other words, the price has decreased by $-4.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 166062 shares were traded. BGNE reached its highest trading level at $169.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $165.93.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BGNE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 5.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 17, 2022, SVB Leerink Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $300 to $177.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 01 when Wang Julia Aijun sold 295 shares for $158.50 per share. The transaction valued at 46,758 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Wang Lai sold 458 shares of BGNE for $81,215 on Jun 27. The Global Head of R&D now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $177.32 per share. On Jun 21, another insider, Wang Lai, who serves as the Global Head of R&D of the company, sold 723 shares for $149.01 each. As a result, the insider received 107,734 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 16.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BGNE has reached a high of $426.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $118.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 178.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 202.51.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BGNE traded on average about 259.44K shares per day over the past 3-months and 165.25k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 102.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 102.44M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.90% stake in the company. Shares short for BGNE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.2M with a Short Ratio of 8.09, compared to 1.97M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-3.97 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-3.06 and a low estimate of $-4.45, while EPS last year was $-5.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-3.47, with high estimates of $-1.85 and low estimates of $-4.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-9.21 and $-20.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-15.34. EPS for the following year is $-12.08, with 10 analysts recommending between $-5.25 and $-19.42.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $318M. It ranges from a high estimate of $328.6M to a low estimate of $309.68M. As of the current estimate, BeiGene Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $149.99M, an estimated increase of 112.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $398.62M, an increase of 93.10% less than the figure of $112.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $455M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $351.5M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BGNE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.55B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.18B, up 21.10% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.62B and the low estimate is $1.68B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 48.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.