It’s an appealing income play to consider Crane Holdings Co. (CR)

After closing at $93.33 in the most recent trading day, Crane Holdings Co. (NYSE: CR) closed at 93.12, down -0.23%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 170359 shares were traded. CR reached its highest trading level at $95.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $92.69.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.41 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.39. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on December 03, 2021, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $111.

DA Davidson Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on June 15, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $105 to $110.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 24 when Maue Richard A sold 10,000 shares for $101.78 per share. The transaction valued at 1,017,788 led to the insider holds 77,420 shares of the business.

Alcala Alejandro sold 21,863 shares of CR for $2,276,594 on Aug 19. The Senior Vice President now owns 22,177 shares after completing the transaction at $104.13 per share. On Nov 24, another insider, TULLIS JAMES L L, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $104.71 each. As a result, the insider received 209,420 and left with 5,240 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Crane’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.31. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.99. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CR has reached a high of $114.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $82.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 95.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 99.17.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 228.36K shares per day over the past 3-months and 179.51k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 56.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.80M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 846.57k with a Short Ratio of 3.63, compared to 932k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.51% and a Short% of Float of 1.77%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CR’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.29, compared to 1.88 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.38%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.90%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.94. The current Payout Ratio is 13.80% for CR, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 13, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 14, 1998 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.87 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.07 and a low estimate of $1.8, while EPS last year was $1.89. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.95, with high estimates of $2.05 and low estimates of $1.82.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.8 and $7.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.66. EPS for the following year is $8.35, with 7 analysts recommending between $8.8 and $7.87.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $820.69M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $829.21M to a low estimate of $815M. As of the current estimate, Crane Holdings Co.’s year-ago sales were $770.65M, an estimated increase of 6.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $850.3M, an increase of 10.40% over than the figure of $6.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $864.01M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $841M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.38B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.18B, up 6.30% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.59B and the low estimate is $3.29B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.