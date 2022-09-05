It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) stock

American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: AMSC) closed the day trading at 5.20 up 1.36% from the previous closing price of $5.13. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 210832 shares were traded. AMSC reached its highest trading level at $5.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.99.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AMSC, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 06, 2020, Canaccord Genuity Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $16.

On January 24, 2020, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $13.Canaccord Genuity initiated its Buy rating on January 24, 2020, with a $13 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 10 when McGahn Daniel P sold 32,587 shares for $5.98 per share. The transaction valued at 194,750 led to the insider holds 668,223 shares of the business.

Kosiba John W JR sold 8,473 shares of AMSC for $50,622 on Jun 10. The SVP, CFO & Treasurer now owns 188,759 shares after completing the transaction at $5.97 per share. On May 31, another insider, McGahn Daniel P, who serves as the Chairman, President and CEO of the company, sold 21,725 shares for $5.45 each. As a result, the insider received 118,482 and left with 700,810 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMSC has reached a high of $19.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.51.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AMSC traded about 388.33K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AMSC traded about 175.18k shares per day. A total of 27.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.56M. Insiders hold about 3.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.00% stake in the company. Shares short for AMSC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 568.16k with a Short Ratio of 1.29, compared to 1.78M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.99% and a Short% of Float of 2.06%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.23 and a low estimate of $-0.25, while EPS last year was $-0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.2, with high estimates of $-0.18 and low estimates of $-0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.59 and $-0.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.7. EPS for the following year is $-0.3, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.19 and $-0.62.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $24.27M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $24.8M to a low estimate of $23.48M. As of the current estimate, American Superconductor Corporation’s year-ago sales were $23.87M, an estimated increase of 1.70% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMSC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $115.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $113M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $114.43M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $108.44M, up 5.50% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $135.17M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $140.4M and the low estimate is $122.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.