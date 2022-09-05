It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With AVITA Medical Inc. (RCEL) stock

The closing price of AVITA Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: RCEL) was 6.18 for the day, down -0.16% from the previous closing price of $6.19. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 53478 shares were traded. RCEL reached its highest trading level at $6.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.12.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RCEL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.40 and its Current Ratio is at 11.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on March 02, 2021, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $27.

On August 27, 2020, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $42.

On April 21, 2020, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $9.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on April 21, 2020, with a $9 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 24 when PERRY MICHAEL S sold 10,812 shares for $8.74 per share. The transaction valued at 94,497 led to the insider holds 321,712 shares of the business.

Crowe Suzanne bought 1,066 shares of RCEL for $18,207 on Sep 20. The Director now owns 4,112 shares after completing the transaction at $17.08 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RCEL has reached a high of $21.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.22.

Shares Statistics:

RCEL traded an average of 165.54K shares per day over the past three months and 72.9k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 24.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.61M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.80% stake in the company. Shares short for RCEL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 289.31k with a Short Ratio of 1.03, compared to 1.44M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.16% and a Short% of Float of 1.17%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.35 and a low estimate of $-0.45, while EPS last year was $-0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.4, with high estimates of $-0.35 and low estimates of $-0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.43 and $-1.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.54. EPS for the following year is $-1.42, with 5 analysts recommending between $-1.25 and $-1.56.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $40.54M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $46.1M and the low estimate is $35.22M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 33.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.