It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With BSQUARE Corporation (BSQR) stock

The closing price of BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ: BSQR) was 1.20 for the day, down -2.04% from the previous closing price of $1.23. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 74279 shares were traded. BSQR reached its highest trading level at $1.2300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1700.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BSQR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.80 and its Current Ratio is at 5.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 02 when Derrickson Ralph C bought 5,000 shares for $1.34 per share. The transaction valued at 6,690 led to the insider holds 40,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BSQR has reached a high of $2.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3122, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5328.

Shares Statistics:

BSQR traded an average of 53.68K shares per day over the past three months and 118.9k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 20.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.57M. Insiders hold about 2.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.40% stake in the company. Shares short for BSQR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 152.19k with a Short Ratio of 1.30, compared to 155.5k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.74% and a Short% of Float of 0.83%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.