It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With P10 Inc. (PX) stock

P10 Inc. (NYSE: PX) closed the day trading at 12.27 down -0.41% from the previous closing price of $12.32. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 70720 shares were traded. PX reached its highest trading level at $12.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.18.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PX, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 59.62 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.10. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on August 31, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On November 16, 2021, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $17.

On November 15, 2021, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.UBS initiated its Buy rating on November 15, 2021, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 when Poston Edwin A. sold 695,569 shares for $12.00 per share. The transaction valued at 8,346,828 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Souder William F. sold 168,795 shares of PX for $2,025,540 on Nov 18. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $12.00 per share. On Nov 18, another insider, Blatherwick Nell M., who serves as the Member of 10% Owner Group of the company, sold 806,784 shares for $12.00 each. As a result, the insider received 9,681,408 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, P10’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 56.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.09. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PX has reached a high of $17.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.26.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PX traded about 167.38K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PX traded about 146.68k shares per day. A total of 117.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.42M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.20% stake in the company. Shares short for PX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.25M with a Short Ratio of 5.92, compared to 839.65k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.07% and a Short% of Float of 3.51%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.19, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of $0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.79 and $0.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.77. EPS for the following year is $0.92, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.01 and $0.87.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $188.29M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $173.77M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $182.28M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $150.53M, up 21.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $210.92M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $221M and the low estimate is $194.92M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.