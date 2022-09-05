It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With The Cato Corporation (CATO) stock

The Cato Corporation (NYSE: CATO) closed the day trading at 10.43 down -2.52% from the previous closing price of $10.70. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 75985 shares were traded. CATO reached its highest trading level at $10.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.35.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CATO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, MKM Partners on May 23, 2016, Reiterated its Neutral rating but revised its target price to $37 from $35 previously.

On March 18, 2016, MKM Partners reiterated its Neutral rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $36 to $35.

MKM Partners reiterated its Neutral rating for the stock on November 23, 2015, while the target price for the stock was revised from $38 to $39.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 22 when PATRICK BAILEY W bought 3,000 shares for $16.61 per share. The transaction valued at 49,830 led to the insider holds 30,851 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.03. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CATO has reached a high of $19.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.47.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CATO traded about 119.73K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CATO traded about 71.59k shares per day. A total of 20.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.59M. Insiders hold about 8.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CATO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.29M with a Short Ratio of 10.53, compared to 1.14M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.16% and a Short% of Float of 8.89%.

Dividends & Splits

CATO’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.68, up from 0.33 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.08%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.51%. The current Payout Ratio is 117.40% for CATO, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 25, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 09, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 27, 2005 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.