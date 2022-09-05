It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) stock

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ: WABC) closed the day trading at 55.49 down -0.09% from the previous closing price of $55.54. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 57979 shares were traded. WABC reached its highest trading level at $56.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $55.28.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of WABC, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.90 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 37.91. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 07, 2020, Maxim Group Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $65.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 03 when Ensinger George S sold 1,000 shares for $58.60 per share. The transaction valued at 58,604 led to the insider holds 3,708 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Westamerica’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.27, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.01. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WABC has reached a high of $63.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $53.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 57.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 58.45.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, WABC traded about 112.38K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, WABC traded about 90.17k shares per day. A total of 26.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.86M. Insiders hold about 3.91% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.00% stake in the company. Shares short for WABC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 768.73k with a Short Ratio of 6.92, compared to 785.41k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.86% and a Short% of Float of 5.07%.

Dividends & Splits

WABC’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.68, up from 1.64 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.95%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.80%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.74. The current Payout Ratio is 36.60% for WABC, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 18, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 04, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 25, 1998 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.89 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.98 and a low estimate of $0.8, while EPS last year was $0.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.93, with high estimates of $1.01 and low estimates of $0.81.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.67 and $3.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.5. EPS for the following year is $3.8, with 3 analysts recommending between $4.08 and $3.28.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $63.04M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $64M to a low estimate of $62.09M. As of the current estimate, Westamerica Bancorporation’s year-ago sales were $54.6M, an estimated increase of 15.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $65.5M, an increase of 22.70% over than the figure of $15.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $67.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $63.8M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WABC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $244.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $238.33M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $241.51M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $217.5M, up 11.00% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $272.22M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $277.7M and the low estimate is $266.74M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.