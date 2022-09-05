LOB (Live Oak Bancshares Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Live Oak Bancshares Inc.’s stock clocked out at 33.84, down -1.02% from its previous closing price of $34.19. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 194134 shares were traded. LOB reached its highest trading level at $35.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.53.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LOB’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.43 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 37.12. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 01, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $58 to $41.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on October 29, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $70 to $95.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 25 when Glossman Diane Beth bought 2,000 shares for $38.25 per share. The transaction valued at 76,500 led to the insider holds 64,981 shares of the business.

Smits Steve sold 2,747 shares of LOB for $173,408 on Mar 02. The Chief Credit Officer now owns 166,967 shares after completing the transaction at $63.13 per share. On Feb 10, another insider, Losch William C III, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 3,125 shares for $63.16 each. As a result, the insider paid 197,376 and bolstered with 9,750 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Live’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.79, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LOB has reached a high of $99.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 54.42.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LOB traded 303.39K shares on average per day over the past three months and 194.76k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 43.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.48M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.70% stake in the company. Shares short for LOB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.73M with a Short Ratio of 7.79, compared to 3.07M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.22% and a Short% of Float of 10.00%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.12, LOB has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.12. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.35%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.32%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.47.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.49 and a low estimate of $0.35, while EPS last year was $1.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.51, with high estimates of $0.57 and low estimates of $0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.42 and $1.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.22. EPS for the following year is $2.59, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.95 and $2.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LOB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $428M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $395.51M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $413.23M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $456.99M, down -9.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $473.25M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $493.24M and the low estimate is $430.84M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.