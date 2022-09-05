PLUR (Pluri Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Pluri Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUR) closed at 0.89 in the last session, down -2.19% from day before closing price of $0.91. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0199 from its previous closing price. On the day, 137765 shares were traded. PLUR reached its highest trading level at $0.9602 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8623.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PLUR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.20 and its Current Ratio is at 8.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 149.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLUR has reached a high of $3.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0952, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6219.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PLUR traded on average about 102.66K shares per day over the past 3-months and 133.53k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 32.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.99M. Insiders hold about 7.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PLUR as of Jun 29, 2022 were 391.4k with a Short Ratio of 1.96, compared to 487.29k on May 30, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.21% and a Short% of Float of 1.28%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.02 and a low estimate of $-0.35, while EPS last year was $-0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.32, with high estimates of $-0.32 and low estimates of $-0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.02 and $-1.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.18. EPS for the following year is $-1.25, with 1 analysts recommending between $-1.25 and $-1.25.