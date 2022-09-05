Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI) was 2.58 for the day, down -1.53% from the previous closing price of $2.62. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 203468 shares were traded. PBYI reached its highest trading level at $2.6300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.4900.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PBYI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.96.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Goldman Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on October 08, 2019, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $24 to $8.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 09 when MILLER MICHAEL PATRICK sold 25,000 shares for $3.55 per share. The transaction valued at 88,792 led to the insider holds 54,858 shares of the business.

NOUGUES MAXIMO F sold 161 shares of PBYI for $465 on Aug 02. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 111,577 shares after completing the transaction at $2.89 per share. On Aug 02, another insider, HUNT DOUGLAS M, who serves as the of the company, sold 429 shares for $2.89 each. As a result, the insider received 1,240 and left with 77,301 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PBYI has reached a high of $7.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.0820, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.7664.

Shares Statistics:

PBYI traded an average of 378.54K shares per day over the past three months and 173.89k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 45.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.19M. Insiders hold about 15.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.10% stake in the company. Shares short for PBYI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.86M with a Short Ratio of 4.84, compared to 3.45M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.13% and a Short% of Float of 5.06%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of $-0.06, while EPS last year was $-0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $-0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.06 and $-0.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.04. EPS for the following year is $-0.04, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.3 and $-0.42.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PBYI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $220.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $202M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $211.55M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $253.2M, down -16.40% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $221.05M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $261M and the low estimate is $195M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.