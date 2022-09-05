Sanmina Corporation (SANM) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ: SANM) closed the day trading at 46.98 down -0.72% from the previous closing price of $47.32. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 267541 shares were traded. SANM reached its highest trading level at $48.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $46.93.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SANM, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.88. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Sidoti on December 22, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $61.

On November 09, 2021, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $46 to $38.

Argus Upgraded its Hold to Buy on February 05, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $42.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 24 when SOLA JURE sold 119,550 shares for $50.33 per share. The transaction valued at 6,016,473 led to the insider holds 917,906 shares of the business.

Goldsberry John sold 8,090 shares of SANM for $403,923 on Aug 04. The Director now owns 15,143 shares after completing the transaction at $49.93 per share. On May 17, another insider, REID ALAN McWILLIAMS, who serves as the EVP, Global Human Resources of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $43.33 each. As a result, the insider received 433,290 and left with 34,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sanmina’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SANM has reached a high of $52.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 45.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.65.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SANM traded about 408.79K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SANM traded about 308.33k shares per day. A total of 59.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.22M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SANM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.6M with a Short Ratio of 3.27, compared to 1.46M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.63% and a Short% of Float of 3.76%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.15 and a low estimate of $1.1, while EPS last year was $0.99. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.15, with high estimates of $1.17 and low estimates of $1.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.67 and $4.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.52. EPS for the following year is $4.95, with 5 analysts recommending between $5.15 and $4.59.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SANM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.47B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.41B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.44B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.76B, up 10.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.1B and the low estimate is $7.67B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.