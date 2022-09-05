Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (SGLY) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: SGLY) closed the day trading at 2.97 down -1.98% from the previous closing price of $3.03. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 164665 shares were traded. SGLY reached its highest trading level at $3.2000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.9500.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SGLY, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.60 and its Current Ratio is at 10.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SGLY has reached a high of $19.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.3542, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.2354.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SGLY traded about 126.26K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SGLY traded about 128.92k shares per day. Insiders hold about 8.46% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SGLY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.92M with a Short Ratio of 14.81, compared to 1.82M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.73% and a Short% of Float of 9.41%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.